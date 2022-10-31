Bane is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to right ankle soreness.
The severity of the ankle issue remains unclear, but Bane may be in danger of missing his first game of the season. Ja Morant (illness) is also questionable, so Memphis may be without either of its starting guards against Utah.
