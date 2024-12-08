Bane is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to left toe soreness.
Bane and Ja Morant (back) both land on the injury report for the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set after playing Saturday. Bane posted 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's win over Boston.
