Bane (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The third-year wing has already missed the last two games with soreness in his right knee, so his status will be worth monitoring closely as the Grizz head into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set. Bane, of course, missed significant time earlier this season due to a toe injury, but he returned to action on Dec. 23 and went on to appear in 16 of Memphis' next 18 games prior to this latest two-game absence. Over his last 10 contests (Jan. 8 through Jan. 25), Bane averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 made threes (50.8% 3Pt).