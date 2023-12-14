Bane (illness) is questionable to play against the Rockets on Friday.

Bane missed his first game of the season Wednesday, and it doesn't sound like he's particularly close to returning for the second half of this home-and-home series against Houston. If Bane can't go, then Vince Williams might be in line for an increased role, just like he had Wednesday. Bane is averaging 24.8 points per game this season, and his absence would represent a huge blow to an already depleted Grizzlies backcourt that's missing Ja Morant (suspension) and Marcus Smart (foot).