Bane is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to an illness.

Bane was a late addition to the injury report for Memphis after he woke up Wednesday feeling under the weather. Bane has played in all 22 games this season and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers. If Bane is unable to play, the Grizzlies will need guys like Derrick Rose, Jaylen Nowell, Jacob Gilyard and Ziaire Williams to step up.