Bane is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to right knee soreness.

Bane's streak of 10 straight appearances may end Friday. After initially struggling during his return from a toe injury, the guard has picked it up during a recent stretch, averaging 21.6 points on 50/51/83 shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.8 minutes. If he's out, more minutes may be in store for Dillon Brooks, Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones.