Bane accumulated 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 victory over Golden State.

Bane was one of three Memphis players to tie for the team lead with 21 points as the Grizzlies cruised to a 39-point win. The scoring total was Bane's highest so far in the series and marked only the second time he has finished with double-digit points. Bane came up huge for Memphis in the first round against Minnesota, averaging 23.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting. He'll likely need to come closer to that level of production moving forward if Memphis is to complete a comeback in the series against the Warriors.