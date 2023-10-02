Bane is a full go for training camp, Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reports.
Bane underwent surgery on his right big toe back in May, but his status for camp was never in any real danger. With Ja Morant serving a 25-game suspension, Bane will have increased playmaking opportunities to open the season.
