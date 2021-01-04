Bane scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in a 108-94 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Bane scored eight points in the first half on 3-for-4 shooting in the opening quarter. The young guard has averaged 13.0 points per game in his last three since Ja Morant went down with an ankle injury last week, shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Bane made quick work in his time on the court, playing the least amount of minutes since opening night when the rookie played just 11 minutes. The 22-year-old saw scattered minutes the rest of the contest, finding some playing time in the third quarter, but residing on the bench until the game was out of reach for Memphis in the fourth.