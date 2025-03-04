Bane (hip) finished with 35 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Monday marked the first triple-double of the season for Bane, who returned from a one-game absence and stepped up for the Grizzlies in the absence of star floor general Ja Morant (shoulder). Bane has seen an increase in usage and fantasy value during instances where Morant is out, with the former averaging 24.2 points, 8.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers over his last 11 appearances when the latter has been unavailable. Look for Bane to handle a similar role if Morant can't play in Wednesday's showdown with the Thunder, especially if Jaren Jackson's ankle injury costs him additional time as well.