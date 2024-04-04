Bane (back) is out for Friday's game against Detroit.
At this point of the season and with the Grizzlies out of the playoff race, it doesn't make sense to risk Bane down the stretch. This will be his fourth straight absence due to back soreness, and his next chance to play, as unlikely as it might be, will be a Saturday matchup against the 76ers at home.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Absence to continue Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Racks up career-high 16 dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Modest performance in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Returning Monday•