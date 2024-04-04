Share Video

Bane (back) is out for Friday's game against Detroit.

At this point of the season and with the Grizzlies out of the playoff race, it doesn't make sense to risk Bane down the stretch. This will be his fourth straight absence due to back soreness, and his next chance to play, as unlikely as it might be, will be a Saturday matchup against the 76ers at home.

