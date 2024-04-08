Bane (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Bane will miss a sixth straight game due to back soreness. His next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set Wednesday in Cleveland, but at this point, it feels like the Grizzlies will shut down their top players for the final week of the regular season.
