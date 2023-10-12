Bane is getting a night off for rest, Damichael Cole of Memphis News reports.
Bane has looked sharp in the preseason so far and is getting some maintenance to keep him fresh. In his two previous exhibitions, Bane averaged 19.0 points and 4.5 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.
