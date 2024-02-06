Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed last Wednesday that Bane (ankle) resumed taking part in individual work at practice, but the 25-year-old is still on track to be re-evaluated following the All-Star break at the six-week mark of his recovery timeline, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. "He's kind of doing small movement shooting right now," Jenkins said of Bane. "He's keeping everything contained, but he's been working his tail off in medical spaces. He's hungry to get back and beat the timelines that are out there."

Bane was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after suffering the injury in a Jan. 12 loss to the Clippers. Though he's not scheduled to be re-evaluated Feb. 25, Bane seems to be making remarkable progress in his recovery from the severe injury. He shed the walking boot on his ankle less than two weeks after suffering the injury, and he already seems to be steadily ramping up again in on-court workouts. Even though Bane is angling to return to the court before his six-week re-evaluation timeline, the Grizzlies likely aren't ready to rush the sharpshooter back into game action until he's 100 percent healthy. Bane still looks as though he'll avoid being shut down for the season, but he could be subject to a minutes restriction whenever he returns, and he may sit out some games during particularly busy portions of Memphis' post-break schedule.