Bane will start Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Bane will return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to right big toe injury management. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 14.8 points while shooting just 32.9 percent from the field.
