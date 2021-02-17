Bane (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
A personal matter will keep Bane sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. With De'Anthony Melton (shoulder) also sidelined, expect Grayson Allen to continue holding onto a larger role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Still out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Keeps shooting well in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Drawing first NBA start•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Team-high 16 points from bench•