Bane registered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Bane was Memphis' lone pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the rookie certainly made his presence felt in the preseason opener. He has a crowded path at consistent playing time with Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton and Grayson Allen at shooting guard, but a strong preseason could bump him up on the depth chart. Saturday's game was certainly a step in the right direction.