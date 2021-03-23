Bane scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added three rebounds in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

Bane was very efficient from both the field and from three in Memphis' overtime win. The guard has been solid since returning to a bench role four games ago, scoring at least eight points and making multiple threes in each contest. Bane has been the most reliable shooter off the Grizzlies bench this season, shooting a team-high 48.9 percent from distance in games he doesn't start.