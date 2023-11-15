Bane notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and five assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers.

Bane was coming off 37-point and 27-point performances in his last two games, but he was unable to repeat that, as the Grizzlies struggled badly and suffered a 27-point defeat. Despite the team's well-known struggles, Bane continues to deliver decent numbers for the Grizzlies and is averaging a solid 25.5 points across 34.6 minutes per contest. His role as Memphis' primary scoring weapon, at least until Ja Morant (suspension) returns, is not under question.