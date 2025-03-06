Bane accumulated 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Thunder.

Bane was unable to build off his most recent performance, as he notched a 35-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a loss vs. Atlanta on March 3, but at least he reached the 15-point mark once again. Bane is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game since the end of the All-Star break.