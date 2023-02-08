Bane ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 victory over the Bulls.

Bane has scored at least 17 points in each of his four appearances since returning from a two-game absence in late January, and the star shooting guard remains a consistent scoring threat in the backcourt alongside Ja Morant. Even though at times he's been the third-best scoring weapon behind Morant and Jaren Jackson, Bane continues to have a career-best season with averages of 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since the start of January.