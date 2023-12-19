Bane logged 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 116-97 loss to the Thunder.

Bane was unable to repeat the 28-point, 13-rebound double-double he registered against the Rockets on Dec. 15, and while the Grizzlies looked overmatched in this one, Bane posted a decent stat line. Even though his usage rate will decrease with the expected return of Ja Morant on Tuesday following his 25-game suspension, he should remain a reliable scoring threat for Memphis going forward.