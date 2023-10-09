Bane recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 preseason overtime win over the Pacers.

Bane's overall numbers were solid, but he struggled from distance, committed three turnovers and was called for five fouls. It's not surprising to see the star wing shaking off some rust, especially given he's working his way back to full strength following offseason toe surgery. However, with Ja Morant suspended to start the year, the Grizzlies will need Bane healthy and at his best to begin the regular season.