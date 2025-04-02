Bane ended with 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 loss to the Warriors.

Bane filled the stat sheet admirably in this loss to the Warriors, and while Ja Morant grabbed most of the headlines for his 36-point output, Bane made his presence felt admirably on both ends of the court. Bane has filled several roles in the lineup throughout the season, at times operating as the leading scorer and others being a primary playmaker, but he always finds a way to stand out and deliver above-average fantasy lines. He's averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the All-Star break.