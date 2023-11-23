Bane accumulated 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to Houston.

With Ja Morant suspended, Bane has taken over as Memphis' primary offensive weapon and scored at least 20 points in 11 of his first 14 appearances this season. He's averaging a career-high 25.6 points, but more importantly, his shooting splits haven't taken a significant hit. His 46/37/87 splits are down compared to previous years, but not enough to override the increased offensive production.