Bane accumulated 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to Houston.
With Ja Morant suspended, Bane has taken over as Memphis' primary offensive weapon and scored at least 20 points in 11 of his first 14 appearances this season. He's averaging a career-high 25.6 points, but more importantly, his shooting splits haven't taken a significant hit. His 46/37/87 splits are down compared to previous years, but not enough to override the increased offensive production.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 30 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 26 in comeback win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 15 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Leading scorer in win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Big night in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Poor shooting display in loss•