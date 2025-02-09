Bane had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

Bane returned to the court after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Despite initially being tabled as week-to-week, Bane was able to blow through that timeline. He led the team in scoring and playing time, which would indicate that he should be good to go moving forward.