Bane registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

The 22-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in two straight games, a span in which he's averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers, 2.5 steals and 1.5 steals in 28.6 minutes. With Grayson Allen leaving Wednesday's game due to an abdominal strain, Bane could see increased run if the former is forced to miss any time with the injury.