Bane posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Bane made his first appearance on a game since Jan. 12, and it didn't seem as if he had been out for two months, as he finished with a strong stat line and didn't look as rusty as many fantasy managers would've expected, given his lengthy absence. If Bane stays healthy throughout the final month of the regular season, he should operate as the Grizzlies' primary offensive option by a wide margin.