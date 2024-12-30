Bane finished Sunday's 130-106 loss to the Thunder with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes.

The Grizzlies didn't have their best performance on offense, but Bane managed to deliver a solid stat line while scoring a team-high 22 points. This was Bane's third outing with at least 20 points in his last five contests.