Bane fouled out of Wednesday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Pelicans after recording 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 43 minutes.

Bane could not finish the game due to foul trouble. Still, fantasy managers should be delighted with his contributions, as the former TCU standout has taken an enormous leap offensively this season. He's ending the regular season strongly after scoring at least 20 points in his past eight outings.