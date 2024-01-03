Bane ended Tuesday's 106-98 win over the Spurs with 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes.

Ja Morant carried the Grizzlies to victory Tuesday against a reeling Spurs team, but Bane's contributions can't go unnoticed. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Morant will remain the star on offense for Memphis, but Bane's rise to a reliable scoring threat on a game-to-game basis certainly gives Memphis a new dimension on the offensive end.