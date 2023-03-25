Bane chipped in 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 151-114 victory over Houston.

The Grizzlies poured in 151 points against the Rockets, the second highest amount in franchise history (152). Bane and Luke Kennard caught fire from beyond the arc, combining for 15 three-pointers. Bane has been outstanding over the past five games for Memphis and for fantasy managers, averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.6 triples.