Bane put up 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's 110-96 loss to Golden State.
Bane scored 21-plus points in back to back games on a combined 53.6 percent shooting from the field and 61.5 percent from deep. The second-year guard nearly doubled his points per game average from his rookie year and looks to only be getting better.
