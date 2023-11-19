Bane posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 win over San Antonio.

Bane has been a consistent 20-point scorer for the Grizzlies this season and has embraced being the team's go-to scorer in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension). Memphis has struggled badly this season, but Bane has been a stud in fantasy of late, racking up 25 or more points in three of his last four contests. He's averaging 25.5 points per game in November.