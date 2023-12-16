Bane posted 28 points (11-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Rockets.

Bane returned from a one-game absence Friday and was one of Memphis' go-to players on offense, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to lift the Grizzlies to victory against Houston. Bane has enjoyed a strong year as Memphis' main scoring threat with Ja Morant (suspension) sidelined, and he's been on a tear of late after scoring 27 or more points in five of his last six contests.