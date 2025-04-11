Bane closed Thursday's 141-125 loss to Minnesota with 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies in this high-scoring loss, but Bane also had an impressive performance and finished just one assist away from recording a double-double. Even though Morant remains the de facto top scoring and playmaking option for the Grizzlies, Bane has been putting up solid numbers whenever he experiences an uptick in his usage rate. Over his last seven games, Bane is averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.9 minutes.