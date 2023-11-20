Bane notched 30 points (11-27 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Celtics.

This was the sixth game of the season with at least 30 points for Bane, and he also tied his season-high marks of eight assists and seven three-pointers. The Grizzlies are just 3-10 this season despite Bane's heroics, but his fantasy managers should be more than thrilled with the early returns.