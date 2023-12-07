Bane registered 49 points (19-31 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

Bane and Jaren Jackson were the only two Grizzlies starters to score in double digits Wednesday and the former went 12-for-16 from the field in the second half. Bane has established himself as the main option with Ja Morant continuing to serve his 25-game suspension. Bane has had a red-hot start to December and is averaging 35.3 points per game on 58.8 percent shooting this month.