Bane posted 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bane was held to a single-digit scoring total during Friday's loss to the Suns, but he was slightly more effective Sunday despite continuing to shoot relatively inefficiently from the floor. The 25-year-old is now averaging 23.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game this year.