Bane finished with 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 loss to the Clippers.

with Ja Morant (suspension) absent, multiple players needed to step up, and Bane certainly delivered. Sunday's total marked Bane's second 30-point game over the past week. As long as Morant is absent, we should see more totals in that range.