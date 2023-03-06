Bane finished with 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 loss to the Clippers.
with Ja Morant (suspension) absent, multiple players needed to step up, and Bane certainly delivered. Sunday's total marked Bane's second 30-point game over the past week. As long as Morant is absent, we should see more totals in that range.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Pops for 30 points•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Strong showing in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Nets 24 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Hits for 18 in Sunday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Productive outing in win Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 17 against Chicago•