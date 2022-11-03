Bane (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Bane missed Monday's loss to the Jazz due to right ankle soreness, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's tilt with Portland. He figures to rejoin the starting lineup following the one-game absence, shifting John Konchar to the bench. Through the first six games, Bane averaged 24.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 33.0 minutes per contest.