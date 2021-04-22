Bane will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

With Dillon Brooks returning to the lineup after a one-game absence, Bane will shift back to a bench role. The rookie is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game this season, while also shooting 46 percent from three-point range.