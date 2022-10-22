Bane accumulated 14 points (3-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-122 win over Houston.

The fact that Bane needed 16 shots just to score 14 points is disappointing, and even though the final stat line was solid with the six boards and seven dimes, there's no question he needs to improve his efficiency. Bane has started the first two games of the season and is averaging 15.0 points per game, but he's also shooting a meager 23.7 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from deep.