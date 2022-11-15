Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe Nov. 11 versus Minnesota and will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks.

Bane's absence will leave a major void in Memphis' scoring department -- he's averaging 24.7 points per contest on the season. He's also been a key floor spacer for the Grizzlies, shooting a career-best 45.1 percent from long range through the first 12 games. John Konchar joined the starting five in Bane's absence Sunday and may remain in that role, but Konchar is far from the real-life or fantasy performer Bane can be.