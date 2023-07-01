Bane agreed to a five-year, $207 million contract extension with the Grizzlies on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The Grizzlies now have their core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bane locked up to long-term deals. Bane has become an elite two-way wing, most recently averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 2022-23. With Morant suspended to start the season, we could see Bane take on an expanded role in the offense.
