Bane had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.

Bane has been a regular scoring threat off the bench for the Grizzlies, as he has scored in double digits in 10 of his last 12 appearances. His upside is hard-capped due to the fact that he regularly plays under 30 minutes and routinely comes off the bench, but he can be a valuable streaming alternative on most nights due to his scoring ability.