Bane provided 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to the Clippers.

Bane gave a good multi-category performance despite the loss. Ja Morant's return hasn't had an adverse effect on Bane's production, but the 18-point result is his lowest scoring total with Morant in the starting lineup. Bane has posted several decent totals over that span, so it's too early to say if his value will suffer a significant drop with Morant's presence.