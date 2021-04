Bane finished Saturday night's win over Milwaukee with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds.

The rookie has mostly taken a backseat to Grayson Allen of late, but both players had big nights Saturday, combining for 42 points and 10 made three-pointers. Bane's six assists established a new career best.