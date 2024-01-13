Bane left Friday's game against the Clippers with a left ankle sprain and won't return. He finished with 15 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes.

Bane turned his ankle badly and wasn't able to shoot his free throws after suffering the injury, making him ineligible to return to the game. Memphis' injury list continues to grow, with Bane now joining the likes of Ja Morant (shoulder), Steven Adams (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (thigh) and Santi Aldama (knee). Bane appears unlikely to be available for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Knicks, so the Grizzlies could turn to Luke Kennard and/or Jacob Gilyard to serve as their main initiator on offense.