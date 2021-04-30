Bane is starting Friday's game against the Magic, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Bane will replace Jaren Jackson (knee) in the lineup for the first half of the back-to-back set against Orlando on Friday. Bane has averaged 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.6 minutes per game across the last five contests.
